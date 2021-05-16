Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$3.05 price target on the stock.

TCW has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.29.

TCW stock opened at C$2.27 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$579.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.02.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

