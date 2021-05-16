Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 232.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $228,959,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,750 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after buying an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,698,000.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.