trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Increased to $2.60 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $2.40 to $2.60 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRVG. DA Davidson increased their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.60.

trivago stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

