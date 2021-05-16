Trodl Price Hits $0.0190 (TRO)

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Trodl has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trodl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trodl has a market cap of $1.88 million and $54,562.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trodl alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00089967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.63 or 0.00509160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.14 or 0.00231322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004875 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00041122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.27 or 0.01155714 BTC.

Trodl Profile

Trodl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,078,577 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

Trodl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trodl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trodl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trodl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trodl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.