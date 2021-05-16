Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after buying an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Truist Financial by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

