TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTGPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

TTGPF stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

