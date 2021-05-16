TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives $100.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Cowen downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,757,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TTEC by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 206.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 26,279 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 36.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in TTEC by 439.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $107.98. The stock had a trading volume of 85,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,250. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

