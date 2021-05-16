Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.50 million.

TUFN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. 253,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,064. The company has a market cap of $265.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

TUFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

