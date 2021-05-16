TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on TUI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of TUI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 321 ($4.19) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 260.25 ($3.40).

TUI stock opened at GBX 422.70 ($5.52) on Friday. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 3.56 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The stock has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 398.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 400.55.

In other news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

