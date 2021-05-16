Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Sells $351,260.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $461,720.00.

Twitter stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

