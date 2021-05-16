Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $76,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,730,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,910,000 after buying an additional 131,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $80.34 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

