U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Lifted to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the stock.

USPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $117.02 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.29 and its 200-day moving average is $116.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 41.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at $911,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

