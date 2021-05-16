UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UDHCF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered UDG Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. UDG Healthcare has an average rating of Hold.

UDHCF opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. UDG Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

