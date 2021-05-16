UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) PT Raised to $24.00 at B. Riley

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UMH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $956.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $22.57.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.63%.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 423 shares of company stock valued at $7,000. Insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $18,069,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $5,812,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 84.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 533,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 243,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3,524.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 202,393 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

