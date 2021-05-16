Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Umpqua has decreased its dividend payment by 7.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Umpqua has a payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Umpqua to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

