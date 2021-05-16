UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UNCFF. Barclays began coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

