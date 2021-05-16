Unigestion Holding SA Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1,660.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $36,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,994,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Booking by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 165,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $75.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,282.48. The stock had a trading volume of 340,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,522. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,372.13 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,385.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,184.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.