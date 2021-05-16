Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 290,954 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 693.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,954 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.29% of Robert Half International worth $25,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $76,104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after acquiring an additional 613,471 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 535,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,519. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $91.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.