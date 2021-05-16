Unigestion Holding SA Sells 131,259 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,259 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 2.2% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.13% of Dollar General worth $60,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.20. 2,069,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,364. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.