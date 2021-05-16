Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,485 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $227.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.76 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

