Unisync (TSE:UNI) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at Acumen Capital

Unisync (TSE:UNI) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Unisync stock opened at C$2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.59 million and a P/E ratio of -80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.46. Unisync has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$3.41.
Unisync Company Profile
