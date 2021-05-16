Unisync (TSE:UNI) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at Acumen Capital

Unisync (TSE:UNI) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Unisync stock opened at C$2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.59 million and a P/E ratio of -80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.46. Unisync has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$3.41.

Unisync Company Profile

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand; and various products and services under the ShowroomOne brand name.

