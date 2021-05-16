UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.26.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $409.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $386.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

