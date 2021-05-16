Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UTL. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a market cap of $837.90 million, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Unitil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth $41,989,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 113.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 16.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 42,785 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

