Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Vincent Geraci Sells 1,841 Shares

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $41,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $247.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.18%. Equities analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNTY shares. TheStreet raised Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

