Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of UNM opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $30.82.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Unum Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Unum Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

