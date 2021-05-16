US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

