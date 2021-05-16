US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,872 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,952,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 555.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $264.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $204.20 and a 52 week high of $268.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.87 and a 200 day moving average of $249.12.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.