US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lydall were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LDL stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $677.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

