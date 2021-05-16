US Bancorp DE Sells 340 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $117.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.29 and a 200 day moving average of $116.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.65%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,622 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.