Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Get Usio alerts:

Usio stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Usio has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $135.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 15.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Usio will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Usio by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Usio during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in Usio by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Usio during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Usio by 122.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Usio (USIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.