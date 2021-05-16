Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Utz Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.

Utz Brands stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,343. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTZ. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

