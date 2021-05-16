V-ID Price Up 65.5% Over Last Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00087092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00020245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.88 or 0.01079479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00063114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00114164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

