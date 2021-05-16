V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo Acquires 925,000 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Stock

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $13.50 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $15,781,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $491,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

