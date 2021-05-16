Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $374,100.20. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $792,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

