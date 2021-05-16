Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.44. 1,225,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,474. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.