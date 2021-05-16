Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,751,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 13.9% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $86,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Acas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

