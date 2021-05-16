Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.9% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after buying an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $273,061,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $264.95 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

