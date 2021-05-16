Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Cut by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $219.70 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $124.96 and a 1-year high of $227.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.17 and a 200 day moving average of $202.97.

