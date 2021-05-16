Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after buying an additional 77,625 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $269.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $173.30 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.44 and a 200 day moving average of $270.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

