Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Sells $673,879.28 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5,077,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

