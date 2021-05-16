VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $134,455.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,760.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $220.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,185,000 after purchasing an additional 177,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,803,000 after acquiring an additional 193,964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in VeriSign by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,688,000 after purchasing an additional 230,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

