Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Ibex Wealth Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.9% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 58,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.