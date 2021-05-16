Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VET. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Vermilion Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,138.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$9.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

