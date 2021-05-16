ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $59.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.
In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.