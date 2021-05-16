ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $59.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

