Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $102.86 Million Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $102,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $49,281,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,636,000 after purchasing an additional 116,125 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,443,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 234,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after buying an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $478,661. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $224.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.93. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $151.91 and a twelve month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

