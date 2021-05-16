Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $85,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $856.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $806.76 and a 200-day moving average of $730.21. The company has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $490.52 and a 1 year high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

