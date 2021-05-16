Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,339,680 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339,680 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $87,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,697,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after buying an additional 321,439 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $10,963,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $45,437,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

In related news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 66.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SDC opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

