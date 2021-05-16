Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,217 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 895,866 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $97,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $72,008,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.73. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

