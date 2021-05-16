VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.65

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.65 and traded as high as $65.80. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 264 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)

