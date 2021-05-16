Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 16,300 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Griffon were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Griffon by 2.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 230,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Griffon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the first quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFF opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

